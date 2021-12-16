The second defendant in the homicide case of 25-year-old Pernell Boudreaux, a Lafayette father found shot to death off Lebesque Road in 2019, has pleaded guilty to an obstruction charge.

Sean Perroncel, 35, pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to an obstruction of justice charge tied to Boudreaux’s death before 15th Judicial District Court Judge Scott Privat. Following his plea, related charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine were dismissed.

The obstruction charge was brought in May, after Perroncel’s co-defendant Maximilian Trautmann, 26, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Boudreaux’s death in a plea deal after providing “substantial assistance” to prosecutors in the case.

As part of his plea, Perroncel may be sentenced to not more than 40 years of prison at hard labor, a fine up to $100,000 or both penalties. A presentence investigation was ordered and he’ll be sentenced after Trautmann, who also faces up to 40 years in prison, court documents said.

Both men will remain out on their existing bonds until sentencing, the court documents said.

Boudreaux’s body was found yards from a construction site in the 300 block of Lebesque Road on March 9, 2019, near the home he shared with his mother and other family members in Country Pine Mobile Estates. Boudreaux, a father of three young children, was remembered in a vigil as a kind, quiet and easygoing person who loved spending time with his children.

A court filing in the defendants’ cases detailed information provided to prosecutors about the night Boudreaux died. The filing said Perroncel agreed to sell Boudreaux marijuana and meet him near his home off Lebesque Road for the delivery. Perroncel exercised at Red’s Health Club in Lafayette beforehand with Trautmann and invited him on the delivery.

Perroncel drove a Toyota 4 Runner, borrowed from his girlfriend, to the meeting. Boudreaux walked from his home and when the men met he was provided the marijuana. Boudreaux began to walk away without paying and when Perroncel drove the 4 Runner toward him, Boudreaux faced him with a pistol, the court filing said.

“Trautmann heard a shot he thought was from Boudreaux’s pistol, grabbed Perroncel’s pistol in Perroncel’s front seat console, ducked down behind the door and fired rounds until the pistol was empty,” the filing said.

Boudreaux fell to the ground and Perroncel ran to his side, taking his pistol and tossing it away before taking the marijuana and Boudreaux’s cellphone back to the 4 Runner. He turned the phone off, stating “no one would know that they were at the scene” without evidence from Boudreaux’s phone, the motion said.

The two defendants then returned to Red’s Health Club, where Perroncel changed and stored his bloodstained clothes in a container in the back of the 4 Runner. Later that night, Perroncel stopped on a bridge in a rural area and threw his clothes into the coulee or bayou below, possibly disposing of his shoes and Boudreaux’s phone as well, Trautmann told prosecutors.

The men met again later that night and drove to a residence south of Abbeville, where Perroncel sold another person some of the marijuana he’d given Boudreaux, before the men again parted ways in Lafayette, the filing said.