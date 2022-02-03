A Lafayette Police Department officer was arrested on counts of malfeasance and theft after a complaint was filed tied to the officer’s investigation of a recent business burglary.
Cpl. Monika Porter, 44, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a count each of misdemeanor theft and malfeasance in office on Thursday. Specifics on the alleged theft were not provided by the department.
The arrest is tied to Porter’s investigation of a business burglary in the 1000 block of East University Avenue on Tuesday. Porter and other officers responded to an alarm activation around 3:30 a.m. and determined the business had been burglarized, department spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said in a statement.
On Wednesday, the business filed a complaint with the police department’s internal affairs division. Criminal and internal affairs investigations were both authorized by acting Chief Monte Potier and Porter was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation. Both investigations remain ongoing, Benoit said.
“There will be no further comment about the investigations at this time,” the statement said.
If convicted of malfeasance in office, Porter’s P.O.S.T. certification, a requirement of law enforcement officers in Louisiana, would be revoked, per state law.