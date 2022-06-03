A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after being shot in the leg in Opelousas, police say.
The shooting happened around 12 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Lastrapes Street and Rice Lane. Opelousas Police Department officers responded to the area and found a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg, spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
The girl was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. Initial details suggest the teen may have been inside a vehicle when she was shot, he said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 and crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.