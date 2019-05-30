The person accused of causing a Mother’s Day weekend crash that left a 16-year-old girl dead has been rebooked on additional charges.
Records show that Floydiece Debraelle Washington, 31, has been booked with negligent homicide, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, traffic control signals, no proof of insurance and failure to use safety belts.
Washington, of Melville, initially was booked with felony hit-and-run driving. She was arrested again after her bond on a previous, unrelated case was revoked.
A court order indicates that Washington’s bond on an April arrest stipulated that she not engage in any criminal activity — and her arrest this week for the crash violates that requirement.
Washington was arrested April 9 and booked with theft, unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling and simple criminal damage to property.
The Mother's Day crash at at Church and Main streets in Opelousas resulted in the death of Princess Washington, who was riding in a car with her brother. Floydiece Washington's car allegedly ran a red light and crashed into their vehicle.