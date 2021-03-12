A New Iberia man wanted for assaulting his child’s bus driver has been arrested.
Travis Layne Jr., 34, was arrested Thursday night around 8 p.m. and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on counts of second-degree battery, battery of a school employee, aggravated obstruction of a highway, terrorizing, criminal trespass and intimidation on school property, according to online booking records.
Layne and 29-year-old Neshana Collins are accused of boarding their daughter’s bus and confronting the driver before choking and punching her in the head and face. The altercation happened at the intersection of Yvonne and Zez streets around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 26. The driver suffered bruises and abrasions to her arms and face, the New Iberia Police Department said.
Layne and Collins accused the bus driver of roughly handling their child while reprimanding her, but video surveillance on the bus did not show the driver touching the child, New Iberia Police spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said.
Collins turned herself over to police on Feb. 26 and was booked on counts of second-degree battery, battery on a school teacher, terrorizing, aggravated obstruction of a highway, criminal trespassing and interference in the operation of a motor vehicle.
Layne was out on bond in the homicide case of 17-year-old Garon Lewis, a New Iberia Senior High School senior who was found shot to death in a vehicle near the intersection of Audrey and Rene streets on Aug. 16, 2019. He is one of seven defendants charged in the case; Layne is charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, principal to aggravated criminal damage to property and principal to illegal discharge of a firearm in the case.
The accused met his $100,000 bond in the case on Jan. 25. The 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to have Layne’s bond revoked in the case out of concern he “is a serious danger to the community,” the document said. The motion is scheduled for a hearing before Judge Lewis Pitman on Tuesday.