A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times inside a vehicle in St. Martinville early Tuesday.
St. Martinville Police Department officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots around midnight Tuesday. Officers located a vehicle on Journet Drive off S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive that had multiple bullet holes and found a 16-year-old boy suffering from three gunshot wounds, St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin said.
Officers administered CPR until an ambulance arrived and the boy was transported to an area hospital. Martin said around noon Tuesday that his condition is unknown but the injuries were serious.
Surveillance footage is being collected from a nearby school, businesses and residences. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact St. Martin Police Department detectives at 337-394-3001, the chief said.