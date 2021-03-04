Louisiana State Police has identified the Abbeville man killed in a Wednesday shootout with law enforcement officers who were serving him an order of protective custody.
Dwight Brown, 41, was shot and killed Wednesday around 12:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Greene Avenue in Abbeville. Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said dashboard camera and body camera footage showed Brown fire on a Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and Abbeville Police Department officers when they arrived at the residence to serve Brown the order.
An order of protective custody is a document signed by a judge or coroner used to commit a person with mental health problems or substance abuse issues to a treatment facility, or the officer of the coroner, for an immediate examination and treatment. The order can be requested by law enforcement or another “credible person,” such as a relative, if they believe the person is “in need of immediate treatment to protect the person or others from physical harm,” according to Louisiana law.
The deputy and officers took cover behind a patrol unit, but the deputy was struck. Gossen said Brown then entered the roadway with a rifle and aimed at the officers again, and the deputy returned fire and fatally shot Brown. Brown’s body was covered with a tarp in the roadway and later a privacy tent, then was removed from the scene around 2:30 p.m.
The deputy injured was taken to a local hospital, then transported to a Lafayette hospital for treatment. Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Captain Drew David said the deputy was released from the hospital early Wednesday evening with non-life-threatening injuries. David said the deputy was shot once in the upper chest area and was taken to the hospital in a law enforcement vehicle. He was wearing a bulletproof vest when he was shot, the spokesperson said.
David said the deputy’s identity would not be released currently by VPSO, referring to Louisiana State Police’s ongoing investigation into the shooting.
Friends and relatives on scene Wednesday were stunned by Brown’s death and mourned the 41-year-old, who they described as a friendly, easygoing and kind person who was well liked and loved by his peers and neighbors. Kirk Robinson, a neighbor, said he heard the gunshots from inside his home Wednesday afternoon and stepped outside to see Brown’s body lying in the street.
“My heart was broken,” Robinson said.
Brown was a military veteran who served overseas and the father of two sons, the neighbor said. He suffered from PTSD as a result of his military service, a fact known to friends and neighbors in the community, and Robinson said he had seen Brown walking alone in the street, acting oddly, and talking or singing to himself on several occasions.
Friends gathered said they felt if Brown has received mental health assistance sooner his death Wednesday could have been avoided.