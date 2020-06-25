The president of the local chapter of PFLAG on Wednesday asked Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to monitor the city's police investigation of an attack on an openly gay man that officers said is not a hate crime.
Matthew Humphrey, president of PFLAG Lafayette, an organization of parents, families and supporters of those identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer, asked Guillory to keep an eye on a Lafayette Police Department's investigation involving an attack on Holden White, 18.
White was tortured Saturday night, allegedly by a man he met on the dating site Grindr. White was stabbed six times in the neck and strangled with a cord or rope, Humphrey said. Every blood vessel in his head and face ruptured as a result. His wrists were cut so deep his hands were nearly severed, he said.
White is recovering at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Within 24 hours of the attack, Humphrey said, a Lafayette Police detective told the family the suspect, Chance Seneca, 19, was not being charged with a hate crime. A police spokesman told the news media the same but did not elaborate.
"It could very well be this is a hate crime," he said, "even if (Seneca) is a gay man."
Seneca was charged with attempted second-degree murder and is being held in jail on a $250,000 bond.
Humphrey, speaking on behalf of White's family, friends and supporters during a town hall with Guillory Wednesday, said White's family wants the charge upgraded to attempted first-degree murder and wants Seneca prosecuted for a hate crime.
He questioned the $250,000 bond, saying the victim's family wants Seneca held without bond.
"Crack possession carries that sometimes," Humphrey said. "If he can come up with $25,000, he’s back on the street potentially doing this to somebody else."
Guillory, an attorney, suggested the family meet with the district attorney to discuss bond and details of the case. It's not unusual, he said, for the district attorney's office to ask a judge to increase the bond and to upgrade the charges.