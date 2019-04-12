Pregnant woman, unborn child die after Tuesday vehicle crash; other driver cited
A pregnant woman and her unborn child died from injuries sustained in a Tuesday crash north of Jennings.
The victim, 21-year-old Shelby Bricyn Hawkins of Basile, sustained serious injuries when her 1994 Ford pickup was struck near the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and state Highway 26 while traveling east. Hawkins ran off the left side of the road and her truck rolled over into a grassy area near the intersection, a release from Louisiana State Police Troop D said.
The driver who struck Hawkins was Timothy Ryan Vernon, 42, of St. Martinville. His truck also ran off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. Vernon sustained minor injuries and later voluntarily submitted a blood sample, troopers said.
Hawkins and a juvenile passenger were taken to Acadian Medical Center in Eunice. The child sustained minor injuries. Hawkins and her unborn child succumbed to their injuries Thursday, the release said. She was seven months pregnant.
Both drivers and the juvenile passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, the release said.
Vernon was cited for failure to yield to flashing signals. The crash remains under investigation and additional charges are possible, the troopers said.
Suspect arrested after attacking man with cane knife in Vermilion Parish
An Abbeville man was arrested after attacking another man with a cane knife in Vermilion Parish, officials say.
Hoang Dinh was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center Friday on a count of attempted second-degree murder after attacking a man in Intracoastal City Wednesday, Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon said in a release.
The victim was treated at Abbeville General Hospital’s emergency room Wednesday for lacerations on his neck, arms and legs after a fight with the accused. Investigators later determined Dinh used a cane knife in the attack, the release said.
Dinh is being held on $150,000 bond.
Bank robbery suspect arrested after he's found hiding in shed with over $10,000, police say
A bank robbery suspect was apprehended in Opelousas after police found him hiding in a shed with over $10,000, police say.
Walther Freeman was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a count of simple robbery Friday, Opelousas Police said in a Facebook post.
Officers responded to the robbery at the Chase Bank in the 200 block of North Court Street around 10:45 a.m. Friday, police said. The bank is across the street from the police department headquarters.
Officers used surveillance footage from the area to track the accused to the shed, the post said.
Lafayette man arrested for solicitation of a minor after accidentally texting sheriff's deputy
A Lafayette man was arrested after a wrong-number text message launched an investigation into his attempted solicitation of minors, officials say.
Shane Michael Duhon, 33, was booked on 12 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and 12 counts of computer aided solicitation of a minor after a two-month long investigation by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon said in a release.
The investigation began in February when a Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s deputy received a text message on their personal cell phone from a wrong number. A Louisiana trooper then posed as a juvenile and exchanged “undercover photographs” with the accused, the statement said.
Duhon was arrested around noon Friday in Lafayette and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail before being transferred to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center, the release said.
More charges may be forthcoming, Couvillon said.