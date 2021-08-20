The Scott Police Department said in a statement that a student was tased and arrested after an incident on the Acadiana High School campus Friday morning.
The department said officers were called to campus by an assistant principal at 7:04 a.m. about a student who was “not following commands, disturbing the peace, and refused to stop or comply.” The nature of the orders the student was ignoring were not specified.
When officers arrived the student, 19-year-old John Andrus, was escorted to the front office, where he attempted twice to walk away from officers, the statement said. An officer then grabbed Andrus by the hand to stop him, but the teen pulled away and “began resisting.”
The Scott Police Department said officers handcuffed one hand, but were unable to cuff the other, and put the 19-year-old against a glass window in the hallway, which cracked as he resisted. Andrus then pulled away, knocking himself and an officer to the floor. When the teen stood up, the police department says he swung at an officer before running down the hallway.
Officers stopped the student at taser point.
“Mr. Andrus was told multiple times to get on the ground or he would be Tazed. Mr. Andrus had the handcuff still attached to his right wrist and he continued to move around while he tried to rip the handcuff away from his wrist. He continued to not comply at which time he was Tazed,” the statement said.
The Acadiana High student was then handcuffed and later checked out by a team from Acadian Ambulance. He was later taken to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center where he was booked on counts of disturbing the peace, aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting an officer by force and criminal damage to property.
Lafayette Parish School System spokesperson Allison Dickerson confirmed in an 11 a.m. call that a “disturbance” requiring law enforcement response happened at Acadiana High Friday morning but declined to confirm whether a student was involved or tased by an officer.
"We had a disturbance on the campus of Acadiana High this morning. We called the authorities and the authorities handled the matter," she said.
Parents on social media shared messages, allegedly from Acadiana High students, about the incident, suggesting it began when the student refused to remove a hooded sweatshirt or garment. Descriptions of events varied.
The initial incident that sparked the call to the Scott Police Department was not specified in the law enforcement release or by the school system.
In 2020, the Lafayette Parish School Board voted to ban hoodies and sweatshirts with hoods. Exceptions were made for coats or jackets worn outdoors during cold or inclement weather. That policy was tightened just before school started Aug. 12 to ban any type of hood on any type of jacket. A petition on Change.org was created in early August in opposition to what it called a discriminatory dress code.