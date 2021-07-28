The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 57-year-old man on South Saint Antoine Street has turned himself in to police.
Troinathan Woods, 27, of Lafayette, turned himself over to law enforcement at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Tuesday and was booked on a count of second-degree murder, a statement from Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
Woods is accused in the stabbing death of Kennedy Mouton Sr., 57, of Lafayette. Mouton was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in the 400 block of South Saint Antoine Street around 10:24 p.m. Friday and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.