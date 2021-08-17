The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a woman indicted in connection with the death of her baby.
Natalie Broussard, 28, was indicted on second-degree murder charges in the death of her 2-year-old son Ryatt Hensley, who was found dead inside a parked vehicle in a residential area on Sept. 27. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the death in the 6900 block of Cameron Street in Duson and initially arrested Broussard on a count of negligent homicide.
Anyone with information about Broussard’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.