An woman who is a suspect in an attempted second-degree murder in St. Martin Parish had a few words for deputies regarding the photo of her they shared on Facebook.
Someone commented from Precious Landry's Facebook profile on a post shared Wednesday on the St. Martin Crime Stoppers page. That post asks the public for help in locating Landry, who was allegedly involved in an incident over the weekend in Parks.
The post also included a photo of Landry that she apparently found unflattering.
“That picture ugly,” her comment reads.
Crime stoppers responded that they would be happy to take a new one for her if she was willing to stop by the sheriff’s office. They also gave her the option to wait until someone turned her in to collect the $1,000 reward.
The post has more nearly 2,000 shares and more than 3,000 comments.
It is unclear if Landry has been apprehended.