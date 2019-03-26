Carlos Soprano.jpg
Carlos Soprano

 PROVIDED BY LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Lafayette man was arrested Friday on accusations he was distributing narcotics after Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies seized over $142,000 in drugs from a Darteze Drive home.

Carlos Soprano, 23, was booked on numerous charges, including possession with the intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and three counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

When deputies issued the warrant in the 100 block of Darteze Drive, they seized $142,447 worth of narcotics, including over $100,000 of THC butter, over $21,000 of MDMA tablets and over $5,000 of cocaine, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies also confiscated three handguns and over $4,000 in cash.

Soprano was booked on the following counts:

  • Three counts of possession with intent to distribute THC butter, pcilocybin and MDMA
  • Possession of THC oil
  • Possession with intent to distribute cocaine
  • Possession of amphetamine tablets
  • Three counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances
  • Two counts of possession of a stolen firearm
  • Monies derived from drug proceeds

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains ongoing.

