A Lafayette man was arrested Friday on accusations he was distributing narcotics after Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies seized over $142,000 in drugs from a Darteze Drive home.
Carlos Soprano, 23, was booked on numerous charges, including possession with the intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and three counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
When deputies issued the warrant in the 100 block of Darteze Drive, they seized $142,447 worth of narcotics, including over $100,000 of THC butter, over $21,000 of MDMA tablets and over $5,000 of cocaine, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies also confiscated three handguns and over $4,000 in cash.
Soprano was booked on the following counts:
- Three counts of possession with intent to distribute THC butter, pcilocybin and MDMA
- Possession of THC oil
- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- Possession of amphetamine tablets
- Three counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances
- Two counts of possession of a stolen firearm
- Monies derived from drug proceeds
The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains ongoing.