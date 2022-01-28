A juvenile suspect has been arrested in a set of shootings at a Crowley-area apartment complex, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal possession of a handgun and illegal carrying of a handgun on Monday. The arrest stemmed from shooting incidents Sunday at the Kathy Apartments at 200 Kathy Meadows Lane west of Crowley, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said in a statement.
The first shooting occurred around 7 p.m. when suspects on foot shot at a passing vehicle, and the second occurred around 11 p.m. when suspects fired at a building inside the apartment complex, the sheriff said.
The investigation into the shootings is ongoing.