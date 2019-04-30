A Carencro man was arrested on attempted second-degree murder the same day he plead guilty to charges of aggravated criminal damage to property and aggravated assault with a firearm in a separate case.
Brandon Savoy, 26, was arrested Monday and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail after he was sentenced to seven years hard labor in a separate case, according to court records.
He received seven years each for the aggravated criminal damage and aggravated assault counts, to be served concurrently, with credit for time served, a court clerk said.
Savoy was wanted in connection to a domestic disturbance shooting on April 22 in the 1500 block of Louisiana Avenue. The shooting happened inside an apartment around 10:45 p.m. and the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Lafayette Police spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
Another suspect wanted in the case, 21-year-old Shantianna Pierre, was arrested April 24 on a count of attempted second-degree murder, arrest records show.
Both are being held on $150,000 bond.