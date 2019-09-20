A Lafayette man is accused of breaking into a woman’s apartment and exposing his genitals while standing over the sleeping woman’s bed.
Kapon Lindon, 18, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center Wednesday on a count of unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling. His bond is currently set at $10,000, according to online jail records. He does not have an initial court date set.
Per an online post by the Police Association of Lafayette, officers responded to an apartment complex on Bertrand Drive around 5 a.m. Wednesday for an intruder call. A woman reported waking up to find a man, later identified as Lindon, standing over her bed with his genitals exposed, ejaculating onto her bed.
Police canvassed the area and apprehended Lindon. He was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m., according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s daily booking log. A booking photo for Lindon was not available.