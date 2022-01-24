One person was shot and killed by a Lafayette police officer, state police said Monday morning.
It's the second shooting by an officer from the Lafayette Police Department this weekend.
The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was assigned to the fatal shooting shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release.
The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Pinhook Road (map). One person was killed and no officers were injured.
The Lafayette Parish Metro Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene for evidence.
Additional details were not immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.