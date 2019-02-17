One person was injured Saturday night when four people entered an apartment to commit a robbery and shot the occupant, police say.
Lafayette Police Department officers told KATC-TV that officers responded to the Bridgeway Apartments off of Dulles Drive sometime around 9 p.m. Saturday. The victim was shot once in the upper body, but was in stable condition as of Sunday, KATC-TV reports.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.