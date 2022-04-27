A Lafayette man has been arrested in connection to a Feb. 4 shooting that injured two people.
Agents with U.S. Marshall Service Violent Offender Task Force and Special Investigative Unit located and arrested 18-year-old Rodrigo Arnada Jr., who had an active warrant for two counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder.
Arnda’s warrants stemmed from his involvement in a shooting that took place around 11 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 100 block of Newport Drive, a few blocks from Hebert Road.
Officers arrived on scene and located a male and female who had been shot. Both victims were transported to a local hospital.
Arnada was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.