Mamou man accused of beating, killing 3-month-old puppy
A Mamou man is accused of beating and killing a three-month-old puppy after the puppy nipped his son’s finger, KATC reports.
Joseph Lane Bergeron, 23, was booked on animal cruelty by Ville Platte police officers Wednesday. His bond was set at $500.
On Saturday, Bergeron reportedly punched the puppy in the head, slammed the puppy on concrete twice and threw the animal in the back of his pick-up truck after it bit his son, Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said. Bergeron then left the scene, he said.
Lartigue said the puppy belonged to a friend of the child’s mother.
Man accused of attempting to run over group catching crawfish in Jeff Davis ditch
A Roanoke man is accused of attempting to run over pedestrians catching crawfish in a ditch near his crawfish farm, KATC reports.
Dwight J. Hollier, 57, was arrested on aggravated assault and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail in the April 18 incident. Jefferson Davis Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a call near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 126 and Louisiana Highway 1126 about Hollier trying to hit pedestrians with his vehicle.
Video footage showed Hollier driving on the shoulder of the road near the group, including children, Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said. Hollier owns a crawfish farm next to the ditch where the group was fishing, he said.
Hollier posted $500 bond and is no longer in custody.
Sleeping 7-year-old left alone on Lafayette bus Wednesday; School district investigating bus driver
A 7-year-old child was left sleeping on a Lafayette school bus Wednesday and the responsible bus driver is on leave pending investigation, the school system says.
Larry Alexander, career and technical education director for the Lafayette Parish School System, said the child was left alone on a parked bus at the Big Easy Casino in Broussard off Smede Highway.
The bus driver parks their bus at the truck stop casino during the day and had already left in their personal vehicle when the child woke up and was discovered, he said.
The child was alone for approximately 30 minutes and was found after wandering into the parking lot for help, Alexander said.
The Broussard Police Department picked up the child and brought the 7-year-old to school around 8:30 a.m., he said.
The bus driver has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation. Police are in the process of pulling surveillance video from the truck stop to assist in the investigation, the school system said in a statement.