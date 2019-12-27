Abbeville police charged a Duson man with the Christmas Eve armed robbery of Gamestop, a video game store at 3001 Veteran’s Memorial Drive.
An officer working off-duty saw a person running from the area just before police got the call about the robbery. Patrol units found and detained the man, and determined he was carrying a concealed handgun without a permit.
Investigation led to the arrest of the detained man, Shatravin Hamilton of Duson. He was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and illegal carrying of a weapon. He was taken to Vermilion Parish Correctional Center, where bond was set at a total of $155,000.