A 43-year-old Youngsville man is behind bars following the discovery of a body early Sunday on Avery Island Road in Iberia Parish.
According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kent Broussard of Youngsville has been charged with obstruction of justice and failure to seek assistance.
The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office identified the body as 56-year-old Teresa Miller of New Iberia.
Deputies were called to the scene at about 2 a.m. Sunday and found Miller's body.
All other information is pending autopsy findings and law enforcement investigation, officials said.