One person was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Lafayette Tuesday morning, Louisiana State Police says.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Northwood Drive. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Few details were available at 9:15 a.m. about what led to the shooting. No Lafayette Police Department officers were injured during the incident, Gossen said.
Louisiana State Police is investigating.