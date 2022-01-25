An Opelousas man was arrested Monday for his suspected role in a string of business robberies around Acadiana, the Opelousas Police Department said.
Theodore Silas, 30, was taken into custody Monday without incident at a residence in the 300 block of Natchez Boulevard in Opelousas. Silas was arrested on two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
Charges tied to robberies in other Acadiana jurisdictions are also pending, the release said. Silas is the suspect in a Dec. 28 armed robbery at a GameStop location in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette.
Silas is accused in a Jan. 2 robbery of the GameStop in Opelousas and the Jan. 22 robbery of Check into Cash; both businesses are located in the shopping district in the 1700 block of Creswell Lane in Opelousas. Surveillance footage from the area pointed to Silas as the suspect, McLendon said.
Officers recovered over $1,400 in cash, a firearm believed to be the weapon used in the robberies and other evidence tied to the alleged crimes while taking Silas into custody, McLendon said.
The Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.