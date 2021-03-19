Two Acadiana men have been arrested following an investigation into the alleged rape and false imprisonment of two teens, according to a statement from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say 24-year-old Karter Bacque of Port Barre and 19-year-old Peyton Vidrine of Carencro were arrested Monday and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on rape and false imprisonment charges.
On Sunday, a girl younger than 17 reported to the sheriff’s office that she went to the residence of Bacque, accompanied by her juvenile sister under the age of 18, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Upon arrival, the girls were forced by Bacque and Vidrine to remain inside a small trailer on the property.
Investigators say the girl younger than 17 was forcibly restrained while both Bacque and Vidrine had sexual intercourse with her. Additionally, Vidrine forced the juvenile to perform inappropriate acts, according to the statement.
The sister was forced to remain inside the room as these acts were being performed, police said. When an opportunity arose, she was able to unlock the door and escape to get help for her younger sister.
Bacque and Vidrine met with SLPSO detectives Monday and were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.
Vidrine was charged with secon-degree rape, indecent liberties with a juvenile and false imprisonment. His bod was set at $120,000.
Bacque was charged with second-degree rape and false imprisonment. His bond was set at $100,000.