A Lafayette Parish toddler is in serious condition after a hit-and-run on Sweetbriar Street.
At about 8:20 p.m., Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to the 600 block of Sweetbriar Street in Lafayette in reference to a vehicle striking the 1-year-old child, then leaving the scene.
An investigation lead to the identification of the driver in the hit-and-run as Joseph Broussard, 37, of St. Martinville.
Broussard was arrested, booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injury, operating while intoxicated and hit-and-run.
The toddler, who remains in critical condition, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.