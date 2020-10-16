New Orleans police stock

File photo of police lights (iStockPhoto)

 File photo

A Lafayette Parish toddler is in serious condition after a hit-and-run on Sweetbriar Street.

At about 8:20 p.m., Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to the 600 block of Sweetbriar Street in Lafayette in reference to a vehicle striking the 1-year-old child, then leaving the scene.

An investigation lead to the identification of the driver in the hit-and-run as Joseph Broussard, 37, of St. Martinville.

Broussard was arrested, booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injury, operating while intoxicated and hit-and-run.

The toddler, who remains in critical condition, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Two dead, two injured in shooting at Moore Park party following UL football game

Youngsville man sentenced in crash that killed woman, toddler and unborn child

View comments