Twenty-year-old Lindy Simmons was eagerly awaiting a trip to New York City in early January.
Christopher Simmons, 17, was strategizing ways to reach his ACT goal score of 32.
Kamryn Simmons, 15, couldn’t wait to get her driver’s license in 41 days.
Those plans and ambitions were cut short when the siblings — the three youngest in a family of nine children — were killed in a head-on collision with a drunken driver on Dec. 17.
The driver, 54-year-old John Lundy of Dallas, Georgia, had an alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit when he crashed into the family while driving the wrong way on Interstate 49, Louisiana State Police said.
Lundy and Lindy Simmons died at the scene. Christopher and Kamryn Simmons died at different area hospitals. The siblings’ mother, Dawn Simmons, and Christopher’s girlfriend, Marissa, both survived but suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized.
The 10 and a half months since have been filled with tears and hardship, but also a growing sense of purpose as the family looks for opportunities big and small to grow Lindy, Christopher and Kamryn’s legacies and raise awareness about the consequences of drunken driving, Dawn Simmons and their elder sister Katie DeRouen said.
'Nothing in my life that's untouched'
October has been a hard month for the Simmons family. Birthdays for Christopher and Lindy passed, on Oct. 18 and Oct. 24, respectively; Lindy and her mother share a birthday. Halloween is Kamryn’s favorite holiday.
But while the special moments are hard, it’s the everyday reminders of their absence that really cut deep. With three loved ones lost at the same time, the reminders are numerous, varied and frequent, the women said.
It’s seeing Kamryn’s favorite gummy bears while grocery shopping. It’s getting college recruitment mail for Christopher. It was getting flight notifications for Lindy’s canceled trip to New York. It’s the makeup bag with a lock DeRouen had bought Simmons for Christmas to safeguard her cosmetics against her two youngest daughters’ frequent borrowing, they said.
It’s watching their Acadiana Christian School classmates celebrate milestones without them.
It was taking a family trip to Austin, Texas, to visit family, and absorbing how quiet the drive was without two or more of the missing siblings chatting in the back of their SUV with DeRouen’s 13-year-old daughter, Amielle.
“Their absence..,” Simmons said.
“It was so loud,” DeRouen finished.
For Simmons, the emotional healing has been more difficult than her physical recovery.
She suffered a punctured lung, two broken ankles, fractures in her legs, a lacerated carotid artery, broken wrists, fractured ribs, a fractured sternum and damage to her spleen.
“When I came home from the hospital, when I tell you, I was so broken, physically, emotionally, like I didn't know — I just didn't know how I was going to do it…It was the lowest point of my life,” Simmons said.
The longtime Jeanerette resident leaned on her Christian faith, especially videos from Dr. Mary Neal, an orthopedic spinal surgeon who drowned in the 1990s but was revived, to get through the worst days. Neal has written and spoken extensively on her after-death experience of Heaven and her faith journey. Simmons said she found solace in her videos.
“People say, ‘You’re so strong. You’re so strong,’ but I’m really not. It’s because when I’m weak, He is strong in me. That is the bottom line of how we make it through,” Simmons said.
DeRouen feels similarly emotionally battered.
The 32-year-old, the eldest Simmons daughter, stepped in as the family’s point person in the aftermath of the crash. She identified her siblings’ bodies, made funeral arrangements, chose their tombstones and the cemetery they’d be buried in, arranged for obituary writers, and made decisions on any and everything else that cropped up as her mother lay hospitalized with her father, Ray, at her side.
She took three months off from her job as an inpatient coding auditor for Christus Health to focus on family and her grief.
“There’s nothing in my life that’s untouched,” she said.
DeRouen also has moments where her grief surprises her.
When DeRouen found her brother at Bunkie General Hospital the night of the crash, Christopher was intubated because he had not been declared legally dead. The first time she saw an intubation listed on a coding sheet for work, it set her off, she said.
She felt similarly overwhelmed attending a recent engagement party at her brother-in-law and sister-in-law’s home, she said.
DeRouen was there for a Christmas party when her father called to tell her the crash had happened, setting off several agonizing hours of discovering her siblings were dead. Pulling up to the home, and seeing the dark driveway full of cars like it was that night, sent her into a panic, she said.
DeRouen, who has two children and a stepson, also agonizes over how the loss is impacting them.
With their age difference, her youngest siblings were also like siblings to her 13-year-old and the four were very close. Lindy was her 2-year-old son Bregman’s godmother, and she and Kamryn spoiled the boy and watched him often, she said. Now he’ll never truly know who they were.
“My life since this is a whole different life,” DeRouen said.
Support from Acadiana Christian School and Our Savior’s Church, which operates the school, has been an anchor for the family, they said. Since the school opened over 30 years ago, each Simmons child has attended ACS for at least some of their schooling.
The shows of care have ranged from the large to the small. Examples include Principal Monique Sanchez guiding DeRouen through the funeral planning process, the school printing a memorial spread of the siblings in the 2021-2022 yearbook and retiring the number “11,” often worn by Simmons children, across all sports, they said.
“With the amount of loss that we endured, if we didn’t have support like that, I can’t even imagine getting up in the morning,” Simmons said.
A tight-knit bunch
The family’s youngest three children were a tight knit bunch, but for all the time they spent together each was unique.
Kamryn loved Hello Kitty, visiting the mountains and was developing a deep passion for traveling, the women said. She was a talented singer, but shy about performing in front of others, and Simmons said she pulled an ACS faculty member aside at a Christmas performance just before the crash and encouraged her to nudge Kamryn’s talents into the light.
The 15-year-old was “the kindest person I’ve ever known,” her mother said.
“She was just getting to the age where you begin to really kind of get an idea of who you're becoming and what your talents are,” Simmons said.
Christopher was shy, but with a quirky personality once you got to know him. He was at the top of his class, likely to be valedictorian, and was always striving to do his best. He was fastidious, mature, a talented athlete and the kind of person who weighed his decisions carefully. The 17-year-old wanted to become a software engineer, they said.
“There's nothing about him that I could say I wish he was. He was all that,” Simmons said.
Lindy had a quick wit and great sense of humor, her mother and sister said. She was a natural creative who gravitated toward drawing and photography, and always had a creative project in the works. She was constantly documenting life, from the everyday moments to special celebrations, and had a bright spirit.
“She was a big memory maker…She just loved life,” her mother said.
'They are worth remembering'
Thoughts of Lindy, Christopher and Kamryn in the months since the crash haven’t been tied only to grief.
From the family’s love has come a passion to ensure their legacies and spread their names, taking shape in three main areas: remembrance efforts, investing in Acadiana Christian School in the siblings’ names and raising awareness around drunken driving.
Since the Dec. 17 crash, DeRouen has been vocal on social media, notably TikTok and Facebook, about her siblings’ story, sharing slice of life video compilations of them taken from Lindy’s cache of 55,000 photos and videos and personal appeals around drunken driving. A support community has grown around the videos, she said.
“I don’t want people to forget them. They are worth remembering,” DeRouen said.
@katiederouen1 A little more of Lindy’s birthday. Headstone bedazzle & took Mom to see her brick at @Nicholls State Univ. #birthdaygirl #21stbirthday #1stbirthdayinheaven #firstbirthdayinheaven @amie🙀 ♬ original sound - Zachary Foster
The Simmons family has partnered with Sudden Impact Louisiana, a driving safety and impairment awareness program facilitated by Louisiana State Police and University Medical Center New Orleans, to incorporate their story into the group’s educational programming.
Dawn and Ray Simmons and DeRouen filmed at the siblings’ gravesite with the group, and Simmons has spoken at several high school presentations. DeRouen also made an appearance at the Louisiana District Attorneys Association’s annual conference.
Down the line, DeRouen said she’s interested in advocating for harsher penalties around drunken driving.
Investing in Acadiana Christian School, and the community that has buoyed them in their grief, is also a priority.
DeRouen said this spring, while attending her daughter’s softball game, she had the idea to fundraise for a new scoreboard – which then morphed into establishing a named entrance dedicating the sports complex to the Simmonses.
Athletics felt like a natural place to start — Christopher played basketball and baseball at the school, Kamryn previously played softball and cheered, and Lindy played volleyball and softball.
Athletics is also an area where the small school struggles, and improved facilities and resources for teams would help attract more students and strengthen retention of sports-minded students through high school, DeRouen and Simmons said.
Fundraising for the named entrance has started off quietly. The family has raised between $20,000 and $25,000 so far, through sales of memorial bracelets, t-shirts and prints of Lindy’s artwork, as well as pledges from businesses.
DeRouen said they’re still brainstorming what a dedicated fundraising campaign will look like, but they’re hoping to fundraise above the project’s cost to accomplish more projects around the school. Estimates are still being collected, but one suggested the entranceway will cost up to $50,000, she said.
The mother and daughter said it’s important to them to uplift the ACS students and ensure they have the best resources and opportunities.
“I want to just constantly better the school because I feel like that reflects on them as their legacy,” DeRouen said.