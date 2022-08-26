An Abbeville man was arrested after Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies say he terrorized a Choctaw woman and her family with threats to shoot and kill them.
Armon Walker, 24, was arrested Thursday on counts of terrorizing and cyberstalking in Vermilion Parish and transferred to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Center in Thibodaux, with help from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Walker is accused of terrorizing a Choctaw woman with “threats to shoot the woman and her family members, some of which were school-aged children,” the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Deputies were dispatched to the woman’s home and the children’s schools as a precaution while the arrest warrant for Walker was secured and he was taken into custody.