The Scott Fire Department responded to a major vehicle crash Saturday morning was involving a tractor-trailer at the eastbound exit ramp of Interstate 10.

Upon arrival, the driver was able to safely exit the vehicle. The box trailer contained electric blasting caps, a class 1 explosive.

As a precaution, the eastbound exit ramp of I-10 has been closed till emergency personnel are able to secure the incident.

Although the scene is under control, drivers are asked to stay clear of the area unitl further notice.

