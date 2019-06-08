The Scott Fire Department responded to a major vehicle crash Saturday morning was involving a tractor-trailer at the eastbound exit ramp of Interstate 10.
Upon arrival, the driver was able to safely exit the vehicle. The box trailer contained electric blasting caps, a class 1 explosive.
As a precaution, the eastbound exit ramp of I-10 has been closed till emergency personnel are able to secure the incident.
Although the scene is under control, drivers are asked to stay clear of the area unitl further notice.