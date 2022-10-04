The Lafayette Police Department will host its 39th annual National Night Out today for residents to come out and meet with law enforcement officials.
With over 16,400 participating communities, National Night Out gives people an opportunity to meet with law enforcement officers and build that partnering connection that could help them keep their communities safe. According to Robin Green, public information officer for the LPD, attendees can hang out with officers in a more relaxed setting and voice their questions or concerns.
The event will 6-7:30 p.m. at Girard Park. Similar events are scheduled in Carencro and Youngsville.
“Normally when people interact with law enforcement, we’re busy, on a call or dealing with a crisis,” Green said. “But in this atmosphere, you will have officers that are not having to deal with a crisis, and we can direct all our attention to the community’s concerns.”
This event will be family-centered with activities and special guests for people of all ages including a fun jump, face painting, food, music by DJ Digital, a performance from Northside’s band and a chance to see McGruff the CrimeDog and horses of LPD’s Mounted Patrol.
There will also be a walkthrough of the Lafayette Fire Department’s Smoke House where firefighters will use simulated smoke to show how smoke detectors operate and how to escape safely from a fire.
Door prizes will also be provided by national sponsors AT&T, Starbucks and Academy Sports + Outdoors, and high school students interested in law enforcement can get a chance to join the LPD Explorer Program, where they can learn about being in law enforcement before graduating.
Along with LPD, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department and the Lafayette Marshal’s Office will also attend.
“This event is really for bringing us together as one so that we can move further and try to make our communities a lot safer,” Green said. “There are people that do fear us. And that's usually because of an interaction they've had in the past or something that they witnessed. Those are the ones we really encourage to come to National Night Out because we want to change their mindset.”
LPD hasn’t been able to host the event for the past two years due to COVID-19, and they plan on using this event to build that trust and mutual connection between them and those within the community.
“We want people to be able to trust us, and we want them to be able to leave knowing that we are approachable,” Green said. “We want them to see the human side of us.”