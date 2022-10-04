Heaven Bruno, 7, reaches out to pet Rio, a Lafayette Police horse ridden by Sgt. Jason Ardoin, as he and Sgt. Todd Green, riding Sugarfoot, greet attendees during the National Night Out celebration Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Multipurpose Center in Lafayette, La. The night gave attendees to meet police officers and check out some of their equipment, listen to live music, pick up school supplies, learn more about the Lafayette Parish mobile library and hop around in an inflatable play area.