Eunice man wanted in weekend shooting
A Eunice man is wanted in connection to a weekend shooting at Kim’s Market in Eunice, KATC reports.
The Eunice Police Department says DeMondre Desmond Terry, 21, is wanted on attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property for the Saturday night shooting in the 600 block of East Laurel Avenue.
One person was injured in the shooting, but his injuries appear to be non-life threatening, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said.
Terry is to be considered armed and dangerous, Eunice Police said.
Man accused of making death threats against New Iberia law enforcement officials on Facebook arrested
A New Iberia man accused of making death threats against New Iberia law enforcement officials on Facebook Live was arrested, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office says.
Sheriff’s spokesman Maj. Wendell Raborn said Dustin Roseberry, 30, was apprehended Wednesday after making threats against New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor, Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal, District Attorney Bo Duhé and a New Iberia Police Department officer.
The investigation was handed over to Louisiana State Police and any legal action will be handled by the state because local law enforcement are considered victims in the incident, Raborn said.
Roseberry was previously arrested March 16 for abuse of the local 911 system. After his release from Iberia Parish Jail, Roseberry made the online attacks against local law enforcement, he said.
The accused was located about 30 minutes after the threats were made and taken into custody, Raborn said.
Booking records show Roseberry was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Several municipal buildings were placed on lockdown or had increased security as a precaution after Roseberry’s threats, Raborn said. New Iberia City Hall was placed on temporary lockdown, while the New Iberia City Court had an increased internal and external security force until Roseberry was captured Wednesday, he said.
State Fire Marshal warns of spontaneous combustion risk one month after Lafayette home destroyed
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal is warning residents of the risks of spontaneous combustion a month after a Lafayette home burned down for that exact reason.
State Fire Marshal Chief Butch Browning warned residents to beware of oily rags and towels covered in chemicals like linseed and turpentine which, when not disposed of properly, can catch fire. Spontaneous combustion occurs when a material spontaneously heats without drawing heat from its surroundings, according to a release from the fire marshal’s office.
There were at least three spontaneous combustion fires reported statewide last week, the fire marshal's office said.
In February, a home in the 100 block of Karen Drive in Lafayette burned down as a result of spontaneous combustion. The home was under renovation, and fire investigators believe rags soaked in an oil-based stain weren’t disposed of properly.
Browning encouraged several safety tips:
- Never discard oily rags together in any kind of container right after use
- Thoroughly and individually dry rags outside on concrete and out of direct sunlight before disposal
- Fill a metal can with water, place the rags into the can then secure the can closed before disposing
- Never leave disposal cans and/or buckets with oily rags indoors, including in garages