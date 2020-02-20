Police say four students were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night at a residence hall on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, KATC reports.
Two individuals are being sought as persons of interest in the incident.
UL Police say the armed robbery happened around 10 p.m. in Bonin Hall.
The victims told police the incident happened as the two individuals arrived at one of the student's rooms to play video games for money.
Police did not provide information on what items were taken during the robbery. They said it is not known at this time if the suspects fled on foot or in a vehicle.