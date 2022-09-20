A newer DNA testing method employed in the retrying of a 2010 murder case led to a continuance Sept. 12, as the defense takes a deeper look at the technology.
In 2017, 46-year-old Aaron Richards was sentenced to life in prison in the 2010 stabbing death of Timothy Falgout, a 50-year-old Pizza Hut delivery driver.
Richards was convicted by a jury split 10-2, and his conviction and sentence were overturned after the U.S. Supreme Court deemed nonunanimous jury convictions for serious offenses unconstitutional. Fifteenth Judicial District Attorney Don Landry’s office was ordered to retry the case in June 2021.
Richards was slated to again undergo trial on Monday, but his attorney Randal McCann requested a continuance to learn more about a newer DNA analysis method that was used to retest evidence in the case.
“It’s a new system and it needs to be vetted out,” McCann said by phone Friday.
Landry said the testing method, TrueAllele, was employed by the Acadiana Crime Lab, which also handled the DNA testing when the case was first investigated and prosecuted.
In the 2017 trial, DNA evidence included samples taken from the knife found beside Falgout’s body. The samples were sent to the Acadiana Crime Lab for analysis, which returned a match for Richards, according to court documents.
TrueAllele is a software program created and owned by forensic analysis company Cybergenetics. It uses complex statistical algorithms to calculate the likelihood an individual’s DNA is present on evidence compared to a random person’s DNA, particularly in cases where a mixture of DNA is present and it’s too complicated for a human technician to manually parse out and identify the DNA in the sample.
The process is called probabilistic genotyping.
TrueAllele was first used in court in the 2009 trial of Kevin Foley, a Pennsylvania state trooper convicted of killing his girlfriend’s ex-husband, according to Cybergenetics.
The technology’s use has been used across many U.S. states and at the federal level in the 13 years since. The company outlines on its website how TrueAllele has been used in over a dozen prosecutions in Louisiana, from Ville Platte to New Orleans.
The software was employed in the case of Baton Rouge serial killer Kenneth Gleason, who was convicted in April 2021 of shooting two Black men and firing into the home of a Black family over a four-day span in 2017.
The probabilistic genotyping technology has also been used to clear defendants of crimes, whether before trial or after they were imprisoned for years. In New Orleans, TrueAllele was used to exonerate a man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl.
The Acadiana Crime Lab has worked with TrueAllele since at least 2019; in fiscal year 2019, the lab received a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance to cover program needs, including funds to expand the capacity of their TrueAllele system.
Competitors have also achieved broad use of similar software in law enforcement settings.
STRmix, developed by a scientific collaborative in New Zealand-Australia, is used by crime labs and government organizations internationally, including the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to STRmix’s website.
TrueAllele and competitors have received some pushback from defense attorneys and groups like the American Civil Liberties Union over the years. In a 2017 amicus brief in a California case, the ACLU raised concerns about the secretive nature of the proprietary algorithms and, as a result, defendants’ inability to fully confront the evidence being presented against them.
Most challenges have been dismissed, with the DNA results being deemed admissible and the privacy of the companies upheld, according to Forensic Magazine.
The code may not always remain mysterious. In 2021, judges in three states agreed to allow defendants access to the program’s source code to aid their defenses, The Washington Post reported.
Richards is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing before District Court Judge Scott Privat on Nov. 10, according to court records.
The 46-year-old is currently serving a separate life sentence under the state’s habitual offender law after he was convicted of second-degree robbery in 2011. Richards was found guilty in the assault and robbery of a woman in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot off of Ambassador Caffery Parkway.