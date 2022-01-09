ACA.lafcops.011022

Doneisha Rubin

The Opelousas Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing teen.

Doneisha Rubin, 14, was last seen at her home on Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information should contact Opelousas Police at 337-948-2500 or crimetips@opelousaspd.com.

