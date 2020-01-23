Lafayette Police on Thursday arrested a suspect who allegedly spray-painted a racial slur on the front of a local business, Lux Lounge, in the 3300 block of Johnston Street.
James Verrett, 23, of Lafayette was arrested for two outstanding warrants issued for simple criminal damage to property and hate crimes, according to a statement from the department. He was transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for booking.
On Jan. 12, the owner of Lux Hookah Lounge discovered the front of the business had been spray painted with the words “Sand N----- Club.” He reported the incident to police, and they launched an investigation, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said at the time.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, released a statement Jan. 15 calling on law enforcement to treat the incident as a hate crime.
“We urge local, state and federal law enforcement authorities to treat this vandalism as a hate crime and to bring the perpetrator to justice. Only swift justice will send the message that bigotry targeting minority communities will not be tolerated or ignored,” CAIR’s National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper said.
Under Louisiana law, a hate crime is when a perpetrator targets a victim or their property because of the victim’s actual or perceived race, age, gender, religion, color, creed, disability, sexual orientation, national origin, ancestry or actual or perceived service as a first responder.