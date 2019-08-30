A Ville Platte man was arrested for allegedly robbing a store at gunpoint.
Jesse Lee Fontenot, 28, was arrested Thursday on a count each of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said in a release.
Fontenot is accused in a Tuesday armed robbery at a business on East Lincoln Road. Witnesses reported a masked man came into the store around 7 p.m. and robbed the business at gunpoint before fleeing on foot with an unknown amount of money.
Fontenot was booked into the Ville Platte City Jail and was later transferred to the Evangeline Parish Jail. He’s being held on a $550,000 bond, the release said.