Former Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope was released from prison this week.

His attorney, Brett Grayson, confirmed to KATC on Thursday that Pope had been released after completing his sentence.

Pope reported to jail in November to begin serving a one-year sentence two years after he was convicted of felony malfeasance in office charges by a district judge. After he was processed at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, he was transferred to the LaSalle Detention Center, a private prison in north Louisiana.

In October, a district court judge sentenced Pope to his original sentence for his 2018 felony conviction, which is three concurrent years in the parish jail for each of his three convictions with all but one year suspended.

Pope still faces multiple malfeasance charges in two separate indictments; one accuses him of pocketing marshal fines that should have been used on the office's operations, and another accuses him of using marshal funds to pay for two conference trips, then turning in the receipts for reimbursement from the city and pocketing that money.

Despite his legal troubles, Pope tried to run for re-election in 2020. Two judges ruled he was ineligible.