A Port Barre man was arrested after a child custody exchange Thursday ended in a fatal shooting, police said.
Christian A. Sonnier, 23, was booked Saturday into the Port Barre Jail on a count of second-degree murder in the death of Willie Zachary, 27, of Port Barre. Zachary was shot around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Beauxis Drive and was pronounced dead at the scene, Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux said in a statement.
During questioning, Sonnier maintained the shooting was in self-defense, Boudreaux said. The 23-year-old’s bond has not been set and he has a court appearance scheduled Monday.
“This is an unfortunate incident," Boudreaux said in the release. "Someone lost their life. Families on both sides are hurting right now. Our community is small, and a tragedy such as this is shocking. My prayers are with both families and our community."
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation, he said.