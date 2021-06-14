A Lafayette Parish man is dead and another man is arrested following a hit and run in Scott, according to a statement from police.
The Scott Police Department says officers were dispatched to a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 1600 block of Roper Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian identified as 31-year-old Mykel Francis, unresponsive. CPR was started until medical personnel arrived. Francis was transported to a local hospital and eventually died.
During an investigation, witnesses were able to identify a vehicle leaving the area. Officers say they located that vehicle in the trailer park in the 400 block of Heide Circle.
Contact was made with owner of the vehicle who provided information about the driver. The driver was identified as 35-year-old Andres Lopez Ruiz of Scott.
After questioning Ruiz, officers transported him to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center where he was booked for felony of hit and run and driving without a license.