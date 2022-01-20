Firefighters believe a mobile home fire in Scott was intentionally set, KATC reports.
The Scott Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Mills Street at 5:43 a.m. Thursday and arrived to find a fire coming from underneath a mobile home. The fire was brought under control and investigators with the Lafayette Police Department determined the fire was intentionally set.
No injuries were reported from the fire. The suspected arson incident remains under investigation.
Units from the Duson and Carencro fire departments also responded to the home fire.