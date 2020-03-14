A family’s apartment was heavily smoke damaged Saturday after a 5-year-old child accidentally caught a bed on fire while playing with a lighter, fire officials said.
Lafayette firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the 200 block of Loire Avenue at 12:52 p.m. Saturday. The two adults and three children in the apartment had safely escaped and had gathered outside with other residents of the apartment building when firefighters arrived, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 10 minutes before it spread to other rooms in the apartment. The bedroom where the fire started was significantly damaged and the rest of the apartment sustained heavy smoke damage, he said.
One of the adults suffered a minor burn injury while trying to extinguish the flames. The family was displaced because of the fire and assistance was requested from the Red Cross to find them temporary housing, the statement said.