The Abbeville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting occurred on East Oak Street in early Tuesday, according to a statement from the department.
No details of the investigation were available from police. The identity of the victim has also not been released.
Chief Spearman is asking for anyone with any information regarding this homicide to contact the Abbeville Police Department in any of the methods listed below.
"We encourage all of our citizens to stay vigilant and contact us if you need. In addition to dialing 911, you can contact us at 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous."
Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app.