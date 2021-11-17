The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat made against Northwest High School. The threat, alluding to killing students at the school, was written on a wall and dated for Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies will be at the school Friday to ensure student safety.

Due to the threat that was made for this Friday, we will have deputies at Northwest with metal detectors in the morning to wand all students," said Public Information Officer eddie Thibodeaux. "The principals and staff will search the students’ persons. After the students are in class, we will have deputies conducting walk throughs throughout the day. Our SRO will remain at Northwest the entire day. The safety of our kids is our main concern."