A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Broussard on Wednesday night.
Broussard Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Gustave and Leon Streets around 9:10 p.m. and found the victim, 21-year-old Diondre Williams, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a residence, Broussard Police spokesperson Captain Zac Gerard said in a statement.
Officers provided medical aid to Williams until emergency medical personnel arrived but Williams succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, the release said.
The investigation into Williams’ death is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259 or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.
Editor's note: The Broussard Police Department originally reported Williams' age as 18.