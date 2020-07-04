sirens stock police lights

File photo

A Eunice man died from injuries sustained during a single-vehicle crash on La. 29 Friday night, state police say.

Hubbard Arrington, 49, was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger pickup east on La. 29 near Carl Loewer Road when his vehicle ran off the roadway for unknown reasons, entered a ditch and overturned. The crash happened around 7:50 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.

Arrington was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Impairment is suspected in the crash and standard toxicology samples were taken for analysis, Gossen said.

Email Katie Gagliano at kgagliano@theadvocate.com

View comments