Abbeville Police have arrested two brothers and accused them of attempting to bribe a witness in a rape case involving one of them.
Dannon Sellers, 36, of Kaplan, was arrested July 26 and booked with second-degree battery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment, accused of beating a victim who was treated at a hospital for injuries, KATC reported.
During the investigation, officers were notified of additional incidents that allegedly happened with Sellers and the victim, which the victim had not reported them because they allegedly feared retaliation. Detectives were called in, and they completed an investigation that resulted in Sellers being booked on additional charges of first-degree rape, battery of a dating partner and simple criminal damage to property.
Officers then received information that Sellers was allegedly trying to get his brother, Keith Sellers Jr., 33, of Lafayette, to bribe a witness in one of the cases against Sellers. Detectives then got warrants for Dannon Sellers and Keith Sellers Jr. for conspiracy to commit public bribery. Keith Sellers Jr. also is booked with attempted public bribery.
They're both at the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.
Citizens with information on the case can call 911 or 893-2511 to reach the police. For tips, call 892-6777. You can remain anonymous.