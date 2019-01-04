A 27-year-old Lafayette man is wanted in the fatal shooting Thursday afternoon at the Super 7 hotel.
Nicholas Hebert, who faces one count of second-degree murder, is considered armed and dangerous, according to Lafayette Police.
Hebert is accused of killing 48-year-old Frederick Richardson of Baton Rouge at the hotel in the 2100 block of NW Evangeline Thruway.
Police responded at about 2:15 p.m. to shots fired at the hotel, but have not released any details about the circumstances of the shooting.