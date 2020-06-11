The Lafayette Police Department identified a 32-year-old Lafayette woman as the pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle on Northwest Evangeline Thruway Wednesday.
Tiffany Myers, 32, was struck and killed while waiting to cross Northwest Evangeline Thruway near its intersection with Chalmette Road. Myers was standing in the median when a vehicle ran off the road and struck her, Lafayette Police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a statement.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Myers was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital for treatment, he said.
The crash remains under investigation.