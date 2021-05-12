A St. Landry Parish woman has been charged with cruelty to the infirm after deputies investigated irregularites in the accounts of an elderly person in her care.
A family member of a 93-year-old victim contacted the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office April 26 in regards to discrepancies between the victim’s bank statements, checkbook register and online banking records, according to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz.
Upon further investigation by detectives, it was determined that Jennifer Marie Guillory, the victim’s in-home caregiver who performed duties such as retrieving mail from the mailbox, picking up groceries, running errands and providing companionship to the victim, had access to the victim’s bank card, access code, checkbook and banking statements beginning in February.
When the victim’s family member reviewed the March bank statement at the victim’s home, it was noted that the account balance had been physically altered and several pages of the statement were missing.
When the victim’s family member obtained a copy of the statement from the bank and compared the two documents, the balances showed a difference of $9,000 and the transactions consisted of ATM withdrawals, on-line purchases, personal bill payments as well as three three checks made out to Jennifer Guillory’s father, who is deceased as of December, 2020. The total amount of the checks is $10,500.
All transactions and checks were made without the authorization of the victim or the family members, according to the statement from Guidroz.
Guillory was arrested, transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with 10 counts of exploitation of persons with infirmities.